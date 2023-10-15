THE 18 contestants taking part in the new series of Survivor UK on BBC have been revealed.
The new UK series is set to be hosted by Joel Dommett and will see contestants "marooned in a tropical location where they are divided into two tribes, competing against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges" in an attempt to be crowned the Sole Survivor.
One by one, players are voted out at the iconic Tribal Council until only one remains, winning the cash prize of £100,000.
Survivor UK returns to television screens for the first time in more than 20 years after first airing with ITV back in 2001/02.
Meet the 18 Survivor UK 2023 contestants
From an Irish professional boxer to a Welsh singer/songwriter, there is a wide range of contestants taking part in the new series of Survivor UK on BBC.
Here are the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023:
Ashleigh
Age: 34
From: London
Occupation: Brand Strategist
Christopher
Age: 36
From: Bridgend
Occupation: Singer/Songwriter
Doug
Age: 32
From: Isle of Mull
Occupation: Flood Risk Consultant
Hannah
Age: 30
From: London
Occupation: Semi-Professional Footballer
Jess
Age: 38
From: London
Occupation: Fitting Model
Laurence
Age: 29
From: London, born in Vienna, and raised in Costa Rica
Occupation: Entrepreneur, currently doing an MPhil in Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Cambridge
Lee
Age: 28
From: Belfast (originally Limerick)
Occupation: Professional Boxer
Leilani
Age: 45
From: Hertford
Occupation: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio
Matthew
Age: 21
From: Cumbria
Occupation: Hospitality
Nathan
Age: 35
From: Manchester (originally London)
Occupation: Fitness Instructor & Operations Manager
Pegleg
Age: 54
From: St Agnes
Occupation: Surf School Owner
Rachel
Age: 40
From: Whitstable
Occupation: Insurance Claims Handler
Rach
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Ren
Age: 28
From: London
Occupation: Network Data Scientist
Richard
Age: 36
From: Dalkeith, Scotland
Occupation: Pensions Manager / RAF Reservist
Sabrina
Age: 45
From: Stroud
Occupation: Ultramarathon Runner, Charity Founder, Author, Mum of 4 and Grandmother of 3.
Shai
Age: 33
From: London
Occupation: Finance Risk Manager
Tinuke
Age: 30
From: London
Occupation: Professional Roller Skater & Adventurer
When will Survivor UK 2023 be on TV?
Survivor UK 2023 will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer soon.
An exact date is still yet to be confirmed by the BBC.
