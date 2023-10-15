The new UK series is set to be hosted by Joel Dommett and will see contestants "marooned in a tropical location where they are divided into two tribes, competing against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges" in an attempt to be crowned the Sole Survivor.

One by one, players are voted out at the iconic Tribal Council until only one remains, winning the cash prize of £100,000.

Survivor UK returns to television screens for the first time in more than 20 years after first airing with ITV back in 2001/02.

Meet the 18 Survivor UK 2023 contestants

From an Irish professional boxer to a Welsh singer/songwriter, there is a wide range of contestants taking part in the new series of Survivor UK on BBC.

Here are the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023:

Ashleigh

Ashleigh is a 34-year-old brand strategist from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Christopher

Will Christopher be the winner of Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 36

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Doug

Doug is one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 32

From: Isle of Mull

Occupation: Flood Risk Consultant

Hannah

Hannah is a semi-professional footballer from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Semi-Professional Footballer

Jess

Jess is one of a number of contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 who hail from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Fitting Model

Laurence

Laurence, 29, was born in Vienna and raised in Costa Rica. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 29

From: London, born in Vienna, and raised in Costa Rica

Occupation: Entrepreneur, currently doing an MPhil in Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Cambridge

Lee

Will Lee be the sole survivor in Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 28

From: Belfast (originally Limerick)

Occupation: Professional Boxer

Leilani

Leilani will take part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 45

From: Hertford

Occupation: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio

Matthew

Matthew is a 21-year-old from Cumbria. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Occupation: Hospitality

Nathan

Will it be 35-year-old Nathan who comes out on top in Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 35

From: Manchester (originally London)

Occupation: Fitness Instructor & Operations Manager

Pegleg

Pegleg is a surf school owner in St Agnes. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 54

From: St Agnes

Occupation: Surf School Owner

Rachel

Rachel, 40, is one of the contestants taking part in UK Survivor 2023 as the show returns for the first time in over 20 years. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 40

From: Whitstable

Occupation: Insurance Claims Handler

Rach

Rach is a 23-year-old personal trainer from Glasgow, will she be able to claim the Survivor UK 2023 title? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ren

Ren is one of the 18 new contestants revealed by the BBC to be taking part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Network Data Scientist

Richard

Richard hails from Dalkeith in Scotland. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 36

From: Dalkeith, Scotland

Occupation: Pensions Manager / RAF Reservist

Sabrina

Sabrina, 45, is an ultramarathon runner and charity founder. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 45

From: Stroud

Occupation: Ultramarathon Runner, Charity Founder, Author, Mum of 4 and Grandmother of 3.

Shai

Shai will be one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 on BBC. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 33

From: London

Occupation: Finance Risk Manager

Tinuke

Tinuke is a professional roller skater from London, will she be crowned Survivor UK winner in 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Professional Roller Skater & Adventurer

When will Survivor UK 2023 be on TV?





Survivor UK 2023 will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer soon.

An exact date is still yet to be confirmed by the BBC.