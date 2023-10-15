THE 18 contestants taking part in the new series of Survivor UK on BBC have been revealed. 

The new UK series is set to be hosted by Joel Dommett and will see contestants "marooned in a tropical location where they are divided into two tribes, competing against each other in a range of physical and mental challenges" in an attempt to be crowned the Sole Survivor. 

One by one, players are voted out at the iconic Tribal Council until only one remains, winning the cash prize of £100,000.

Survivor UK returns to television screens for the first time in more than 20 years after first airing with ITV back in 2001/02.

Meet the 18 Survivor UK 2023 contestants

From an Irish professional boxer to a Welsh singer/songwriter, there is a wide range of contestants taking part in the new series of Survivor UK on BBC.

Here are the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023:

Ashleigh

South Wales Argus: Ashleigh is a 34-year-old brand strategist from London.Ashleigh is a 34-year-old brand strategist from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 34

From: London

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Christopher

South Wales Argus: Will Christopher be the winner of Survivor UK 2023?Will Christopher be the winner of Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 36

From: Bridgend

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Doug

South Wales Argus: Doug is one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023.Doug is one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 32

From: Isle of Mull

Occupation: Flood Risk Consultant

Hannah

South Wales Argus: Hannah is a semi-professional footballer from London.Hannah is a semi-professional footballer from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Semi-Professional Footballer

Jess

South Wales Argus: Jess is one of a number of contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 who hail from London.Jess is one of a number of contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 who hail from London. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 38

From: London

Occupation: Fitting Model

Laurence

South Wales Argus: Laurence, 29, was born in Vienna and raised in Costa Rica.Laurence, 29, was born in Vienna and raised in Costa Rica. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 29

From: London, born in Vienna, and raised in Costa Rica

Occupation: Entrepreneur, currently doing an MPhil in Artificial Intelligence Ethics at Cambridge

Lee

South Wales Argus: Will Lee be the sole survivor in Survivor UK 2023?Will Lee be the sole survivor in Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 28

From: Belfast (originally Limerick)

Occupation: Professional Boxer

Leilani

South Wales Argus: Leilani will take part in Survivor UK 2023.Leilani will take part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 45

From: Hertford

Occupation: Barista and cleaner at a yoga studio

Matthew

South Wales Argus: Matthew is a 21-year-old from Cumbria.Matthew is a 21-year-old from Cumbria. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 21

From: Cumbria

Occupation: Hospitality

Nathan

South Wales Argus: Will it be 35-year-old Nathan who comes out on top in Survivor UK 2023?Will it be 35-year-old Nathan who comes out on top in Survivor UK 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 35

From: Manchester (originally London)

Occupation: Fitness Instructor & Operations Manager

Pegleg

South Wales Argus: Pegleg is a surf school owner in St Agnes.Pegleg is a surf school owner in St Agnes. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 54

From: St Agnes

Occupation: Surf School Owner

Rachel

South Wales Argus: Rachel, 40, is one of the contestants taking part in UK Survivor 2023 as the show returns for the first time in over 20 years.Rachel, 40, is one of the contestants taking part in UK Survivor 2023 as the show returns for the first time in over 20 years. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 40

From: Whitstable

Occupation: Insurance Claims Handler

Rach

South Wales Argus: Rach is a 23-year-old personal trainer from Glasgow, will she be able to claim the Survivor UK 2023 title?Rach is a 23-year-old personal trainer from Glasgow, will she be able to claim the Survivor UK 2023 title? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ren

South Wales Argus: Ren is one of the 18 new contestants revealed by the BBC to be taking part in Survivor UK 2023.Ren is one of the 18 new contestants revealed by the BBC to be taking part in Survivor UK 2023. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Network Data Scientist

Richard

South Wales Argus: Richard hails from Dalkeith in Scotland.Richard hails from Dalkeith in Scotland. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 36

From: Dalkeith, Scotland

Occupation: Pensions Manager / RAF Reservist

Sabrina

South Wales Argus: Sabrina, 45, is an ultramarathon runner and charity founder.Sabrina, 45, is an ultramarathon runner and charity founder. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 45

From: Stroud

Occupation: Ultramarathon Runner, Charity Founder, Author, Mum of 4 and Grandmother of 3.

Shai

South Wales Argus: Shai will be one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 on BBC.Shai will be one of the 18 contestants taking part in Survivor UK 2023 on BBC. (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 33

From: London

Occupation: Finance Risk Manager

Tinuke

South Wales Argus: Tinuke is a professional roller skater from London, will she be crowned Survivor UK winner in 2023?Tinuke is a professional roller skater from London, will she be crowned Survivor UK winner in 2023? (Image: BBC/PA)

Age: 30

From: London

Occupation: Professional Roller Skater & Adventurer

When will Survivor UK 2023 be on TV?

Survivor UK 2023 will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer soon. 

An exact date is still yet to be confirmed by the BBC.