'Freddie' Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

The presenter is said to have sustained broken ribs and serious facial injuries in the incident with Flintoff’s son Corey, revealing at the time, his father was “lucky to be alive” describing it as a “pretty nasty crash”.

There were reports Flintoff's crash was so bad Top Gear staff who witnessed it had to be signed off work indefinitely as they struggled to come to terms with an incident described as "something you would truly want to unsee" despite the presenter only travelling at 22mph when he flipped a Morgan Super 3 vehicle.

The former England cricket captain, 45, appeared with facial injuries in public for the first time in September.

Flintoff was also filmed speaking publicly for the first time describing the months following the crash as "the hardest time" of his life.

An investigation by the BBC into the incident was carried out earlier this year and as a result, filming of the latest series of Top Gear was scrapped.

The long-term future of Top Gear remains unclear after recent reports suggested the show was set to be axed after 46 years on air due to the Flintoff crash.

However, the BBC has denied these claims, with a spokesperson saying: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

BBC and Andrew Flintoff reach settlement over Top Gear crash

The BBC "sincerely apologised" to Freddie following the accident and back in March released a statement which said it would "support him with his recovery".

Now the BBC and Flintoff have reached a settlement agreement said to be worth £9 million, according to The Sun.

Both parties are reportedly "satisfied” with the agreement.

Andrew Flintoff began presenting Top Gear back in 2019. (Image: PA/BBC)

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: “BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

BBC Studios is a commercial company which does not use BBC Licence Fee income.

Flintoff began presenting Top Gear back in 2019.

He has also appeared on other shows including Sky’s A League Of Their Own and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He could return to TV soon after reports revealed he is set to begin filming for season two of the hit BBC series Field of Dreams - where in season 1 he embarked on a mission to find cricketing talent in his hometown of Preston - in the coming months.