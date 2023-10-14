The broadcaster has faced criticism in recent days for maintaining its editorial stance not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists.

However, the Metropolitan Police said the incident has not yet been linked to any protest groups.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside BBC headquarters on Saturday, following the vandalism, as part of a major pro-Palestinian march in the capital.

Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby.

More than 1,000 officers were deployed to police the thousands expected to show solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

BBC presenters were greeted with red paint and metal barriers when they arrived at BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters for work on Saturday (October 14).

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted photos and videos on X (formerly Twitter) of the scene she was greeted with upon arrival at the BBC headquarters on Saturday morning.

The footage showed revolving glass doors and pale stone brickwork at Portland Place covered in red paint.

Just arrived at work. This is the front entrance to BBC this morning pic.twitter.com/BHkyAtKZWF — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 14, 2023

The Portland Place piazza was closed off, with metal barriers in place behind yellow cleaning-in-progress warning signs.

Large brooms could be seen leaning against the glass doors, with the paint spread over the pavement and stonework.

BBC radio presenter and DJ Edward Adoo also took to social media to share the news of the vandalism.

Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance. Regardless of your view on what’s going on this is not the way. Props to the security team on duty tonight. pic.twitter.com/l8dZEMVkRc — Edward Adoo (@EdwardAdoo) October 14, 2023

Adoo, on X, said: "Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance.

“Regardless of your view on what’s going on this is not the way. Props to the security team on duty tonight."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A.

“At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”