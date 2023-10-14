Tŷ Hafan updated the public on Instagram yesterday, October 13, at around midday that the event, which was scheduled to take place on Barry Island at 6.30pm, was cancelled.

The children's hospice charity also cancelled the event in Swansea Bay, which was set to take place today, October 14.

As we write, Tŷ Hafan has made no updates on the upcoming Dark Runs at Caldicot Castle and Cyfarthfa Castle, set to take place on Saturday, October 21, and Saturday, October 28.

Tŷ Hafan sent their "deepest condolences" to the person's family and friends.

Tŷ Hafan said on Instagram: "With the greatest regret we have to inform you that due to the sudden and unexpected death of a member of the production crew prior to the event this afternoon, we took the decision to cancel our Dark Run which was due to take place on Barry Island this evening.

"We have also taken the difficult decision to cancel our Swansea Bay Dark Run event, due to take place tomorrow evening.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends.

"We apologise for the short notice, and for any inconvenience this may have caused.



"Please be reassured that we will be in touch with you again next week with further information.



"Thank you for your ongoing support and patience at this most difficult of times."

What is the Dark Run?

The Dark Run is a brand new series of fun runs in support of Tŷ Hafan this autumn!

As the nights draw in, Tŷ Hafan are lighting up some of Wales’ most loved destinations for a glowing experience.

Each family-friendly Dark Run route is around 2.5 kilometres in length.

The Dark Run route at Barry Island was to start as you go under the Eastern and Western shelters which were set to be lit up specially for the event, with music and entertainment along the way.