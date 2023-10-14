Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is a three-part series that will launch on the streaming platform next week.

The documentary will see Coleen Rooney’s side of the Wagatha Christie story as well as interviews with her family.

It will focus on the libel case involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy which was dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’.

Coleen Rooney's documentary will be available to watch on Disney (Image: Disney+)

Coleen's legal team who were involved in the trial will also be interviewed.

It’s set to reveal how Coleen tried to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years.

As well as the case itself, it will explore how Coleen, the wife of former England player Wayne Rooney, has had her life played out in the public eye for the last 20 years.

Disney+ releases Coleen Rooney documentary trailer

This trailer contains offensive language

How to watch Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

If you’re keen to watch the new series, here’s how you can – there’s not long to wait.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will be available to watch on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 18.