Liam Gallagher has revealed he will be coming to Cardiff as part of his newly announced Definitely Maybe 30 Years anniversary tour in 2024.
The former Oasis singer revealed on Monday (October 16) the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' anniversary tour which will take place in 2024.
The popular 1994 album included iconic hits like Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic.
Gallagher will play 12 shows at six venues in June 2024 as part of the tour including in Cardiff, Manchester, Dublin and London.
Tickets go on sale this week.
How to get Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe tour tickets?
Liam Gallagher will play one show as part of his 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' anniversary tour at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on June 3, 2024.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 9am through Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours.
Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK tour in 2024 - all dates
Here are all the dates for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK tour:
- Saturday, June 1, 2024: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- Monday, June 3, 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- Thursday, June 6, 2024: The O2, London
- Friday, June 7, 2024: The O2, London
- Monday, June 10, 2024: The O2, London
- Saturday, June 15, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester
- Sunday, June 16, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Thursday, June 20, 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Sunday, June 23, 2024: 3Arena, Dublin
- Monday, June 24, 2024: 3Arena, Dublin
- Thursday, June 27, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester
For more information on Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK Tour visit the Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours website.
