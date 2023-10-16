The former Oasis singer revealed on Monday (October 16) the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' anniversary tour which will take place in 2024.

The popular 1994 album included iconic hits like Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic.

Gallagher will play 12 shows at six venues in June 2024 as part of the tour including in Cardiff, Manchester, Dublin and London.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨@liamgallagher has confirmed the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' anniversary tour for 2024.



Tickets go on sale this week.

How to get Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe tour tickets?





Liam Gallagher will play one show as part of his 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' anniversary tour at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on June 3, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 9am through Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours.

Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK tour in 2024 - all dates

Here are all the dates for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK tour:

Saturday, June 1, 2024: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Monday, June 3, 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday, June 6, 2024: The O2, London

Friday, June 7, 2024: The O2, London

Monday, June 10, 2024: The O2, London

Saturday, June 15, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester

Sunday, June 16, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester

Wednesday, June 19, 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, June 20, 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday, June 23, 2024: 3Arena, Dublin

Monday, June 24, 2024: 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester

For more information on Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK Tour visit the Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours website.