The semi-detached cottage is based on Mill Street in Caerleon – it’s being marketed by M2 Estate Agents and is listed on Rightmove, with no chain.

The listing for this one-bedroom cottage on Mill Street describes it as a “rare find” which is within walking distance of shops, pubs, restaurants, and historical sites making this “period property an ideal home or investment.”

A sitting room, accessed via the front door, includes an exposed ceiling beam, a window seat with shutters, flagstone floor, plus a fireplace recess offering an extra element of cosiness to this room.

The window seat offers a cosy corner to sit in with the shutters – which include carved hearts – allowing control over natural light within this space.

From the sitting room there is a hallway which leads to a modern fitted bathroom, kitchen, and storage under the stairs.

The bathroom benefits from a bathtub with a shower overhead, along with a toilet and sink.

The walls near the bathtub have orange tiles, while the floor features unique colourful tiles which can also be found in the hallway and the heart of the home: the kitchen.

The bespoke handmade kitchen includes a wall mounted boiler, base units with a Belfast sink, shelving space for appliances, plus windows and a door to the back garden.

The private back garden includes an enclosed paved yard with a “large” stone storage shed along with a decked area which multi-levels.

On the first floor of the cottage is a double bedroom which boasts a beamed vaulted ceiling adding some charm to the house.

The bedroom includes built in storage and a glazed door which gives access to a private castellated walled garden with raised decked area.

The full details of this listing, including more photos, are available on Rightmove at https://shorturl.at/uABIR