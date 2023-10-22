THIS adorable Grade II-listed 16th century cottage is a “rare find” which proves small can be mighty.

The semi-detached cottage is based on Mill Street in Caerleon – it’s being marketed by M2 Estate Agents and is listed on Rightmove, with no chain.

The listing for this one-bedroom cottage on Mill Street describes it as a “rare find” which is within walking distance of shops, pubs, restaurants, and historical sites making this “period property an ideal home or investment.”

South Wales Argus: The Grade II listed cottageA sitting room, accessed via the front door, includes an exposed ceiling beam, a window seat with shutters, flagstone floor, plus a fireplace recess offering an extra element of cosiness to this room.

South Wales Argus: Fireplace recess included in the sitting room

South Wales Argus: The sitting roomThe window seat offers a cosy corner to sit in with the shutters – which include carved hearts – allowing control over natural light within this space.

South Wales Argus: Window seat with shuttersFrom the sitting room there is a hallway which leads to a modern fitted bathroom, kitchen, and storage under the stairs.

South Wales Argus: Tiled flooring and storage spaceThe bathroom benefits from a bathtub with a shower overhead, along with a toilet and sink.

South Wales Argus: BathroomThe walls near the bathtub have orange tiles, while the floor features unique colourful tiles which can also be found in the hallway and the heart of the home: the kitchen.

South Wales Argus: Bespoke handmade kitchenThe bespoke handmade kitchen includes a wall mounted boiler, base units with a Belfast sink, shelving space for appliances, plus windows and a door to the back garden.

South Wales Argus: Plenty of storageThe private back garden includes an enclosed paved yard with a “large” stone storage shed along with a decked area which multi-levels.

South Wales Argus: Stepping into the back garden

South Wales Argus: More of the gardenOn the first floor of the cottage is a double bedroom which boasts a beamed vaulted ceiling adding some charm to the house.

South Wales Argus: Beamed vaulted ceilingThe bedroom includes built in storage and a glazed door which gives access to a private castellated walled garden with raised decked area.

South Wales Argus: BedroomThe full details of this listing, including more photos, are available on Rightmove at https://shorturl.at/uABIR