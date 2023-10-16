A cyclist who was left with potentially life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital after a serious Newport crash.
The crash took place on the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) at around 5am on Wednesday, October 11.
The two-way crash involved a push bike and a car.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
The crash caused the A48 SDR from Nash roundabout to Morrisons to be closed, Corporation Road to Stephenson Street was also closed.
Lliswerry High did not to open until 11.30 on the morning of the crash due to staffing issues and safety concerns for learners due to the crash.
School services using Corporation Road and SDR operated but were severely delayed at the time.
In an update issued today Gwent Police told the Argus that the ‘man has since been discharged from hospital.’
