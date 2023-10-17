Fraudster Alexandra Carnell, 37, from Cwmbran conned investors, suppliers and a grieving family when she acted as a letting agent for their estate.

She was jailed for two years earlier this year and was in Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison said Carnell had profited by £172,424.69 but has just £9,111.08 in available assets.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from prison, she must hand the money over within three months of face an extra four months in jail.

The cash will be paid in compensation amongst her victims.

Carnell, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud.

The mum’s scams included stealing from a grieving family when she acted as a letting agent for their estate.

She was living a life of luxury way beyond her means and frittered away the money to buy a holiday home and to spend treating herself.

The defendant swindled investors out of nearly £120,000 after persuading them to back an app she was developing for the property sales market.

Carnell left web development company Automise £44,000 out of pocket after failing to pay them for their work.

Among the backers who lost money are couple Andrew and Rhiannon Servini, who put £20,000 of their money into her company Uproots Technology Ltd.

They got to know Carnell after being introduced to her by mutual friends at a party.

Mr Servini, 46, a businessman from Cwmbran, told the Argus the irony of her crime was that she could be a very wealthy woman today had she used the money legitimately on the business.

Carnell’s app was ahead of its time five years ago and had enormous potential, he believes.

“It was a good idea. It really was,” Mr Servini revealed.

“She could be a multi-millionaire today. It’s unbelievable. It was just short-term greed. She couldn’t wait.

“We believe that the product would have been first to market and the end goal was to get approached by one of the big estate agents out there.”

He added: “It was only later we found out that she had bought a caravan in Lydstep in West Wales, she’d run up a big taxi bill being chauffeured in and out of Cardiff and Newport at all hours enjoying herself.

“She had a family subscription at the Celtic Manor to go to the gym and spa which was being paid for on a monthly basis by the company.

“Alex sent out a picture and said Christmas had come early showing four or five hampers from Fortnum & Mason.

“She was living a life she couldn’t afford.”