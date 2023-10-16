Designed to democratise wine, Lidl is inviting guests to be immersed in total darkness for a series of brand-new blind tasting sessions, carefully curated and hosted by Lidl’s resident Master of Wine Richard Bampfield.

Going bigger and better for 2023, the return of Chateaux Noir follows new research that more than a quarter still think premium labels are better quality and are willing to pay above the odds when entertaining.

With a jam-packed new tasting programme in store, guests at Chateaux Noir will first enter a never-before-seen ‘palate cleansing tunnel’, before moving into a blackout tasting room where they’ll be served by night-vision-goggle wearing waiters.

They’ll then be invited to try a selection of Lidl tipples, some tasted directly against big brand rivals, before a grand reveal in the final room. And the best news, for just £5 a ticket, visitors will be treated to a selection of several top tipples.

"If you love it, then that’s all that matters"





Lidl GB Master of Wine Richard Bampfield said: “At Chateaux Noir, not only do we want to challenge preconceptions about affordable wine and prove to customers that great taste isn’t determined by premium branded price tags, but to open people’s minds and challenge what they think they know already about wine.

"This Christmas Chateaux Noir is encouraging its shoppers to rip up the rule book and start experimenting - ultimately, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to drink wine – if you love it, then that’s all that matters.”

Chateaux Noir will kick off its residency at Leake Street Waterloo, London, on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th November, before travelling to Argyle Street Arches, Glasgow on 17th and 18th November, with the final stop on the tasting tour ending at West Bay at Titanic Hotel, Liverpool on 24th and 25th November.

Tickets are just £5 plus a £1.13p booking fee, with all proceeds going to the NSPCC - on sale at http://bit.ly/lidl-chateaux-noir. Guests must be 18+ to attend.