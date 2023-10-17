If you recognise anyone, make an anonymous call to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form here.

Here are 18 people on the run with connections to South Wales and Gwent.

Caine Morse is wanted for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering. As part of an organised crime group (OCG) in South Wales, Morse conspired with others in the UK and overseas to source and supply large quantities of heroin and cocaine into Cardiff, Newport and the surrounding areas.

Morse, believed to be in his early twenties, also has links to Dubai.

A reward of £1,000 is available for anyone giving information which leads to his arrest. Information must be given directly to Crimestoppers.

Zulfkar Sheblan, also known as Ziddy, is wanted for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs into the Cardiff and Newport areas and money laundering. “Ziddy”, in his early thirties, is approximately 5ft 10in tall. He frequents Cardiff, London and Dubai.

Craig Agius is wanted by South Wales Police for domestic abuse and threats to kill. He struck the victim – his then-partner – to the head a number of times, causing bruising, and threatened to kill her if she reported him to the police. The crime took place on Cardiff’s Wilson Road.

Agius, aged 45-50, is believed to be in the Cardiff area.

Mohammad Saad is wanted by South Wales Police for stalking and harassment. He has regularly been seen loitering outside the victim’s home and has approached and verbally abused her in public. He has also been making numerous unwanted calls and texts.

Saad, aged 25-30, is believed to be in Cardiff, Newport or Caerphilly.

Kenneth Mitchell is wanted by South Wales Police for burglary of Le Mart on Glossop Road, Cardiff.

Mitchell – of no fixed abode – is known in Scotland, Reading, Cardiff, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, Peterborough and Jersey. “Kenny” is between the ages of 55 and 60. He has a distinctive tattoo on the back of his hand with the words “KENNY” and “LOVE”.

Neil Norman is wanted by Gwent Police for burglary offences in Caerphilly. Norman, in his early forties, was arrested for burglary and released on bail with conditions. He has breached those conditions and is wanted again.

Steven Phillips – also known as "Steven Ryback" – has been wanted by South Wales Police since May 2022 for coercive and controlling behaviour against his ex-partner.

The suspect, in his early forties, is believed to be in Cardiff or Caerphilly. The crimes took place in Mynachdy, Cardiff.

Gareth Williams is wanted by Gwent Police for failing to obey the conditions of his release from prison and has now been recalled. Crimestoppers name his crime location as Tredegar. Williams is between the ages of 40 and 45.

Lucy Hayden is wanted by Gwent Police. The only woman on this list, Hayden has failed to obey the conditions of her release and has now been recalled. She is between the ages of 20 and 25 and her crime location is named as Tredegar.

David Morris is wanted by Gwent Police for failing to comply with conditions following his release from prison. He has now been recalled. Morris, in his early forties, is believed to be in the Caerphilly or Bargoed areas. Crimestoppers name his crime location as Pengam.

Dawid Zelek is wanted by Gwent Police after failing to appear at court following the execution of a European Arrest Warrant. He is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30. His whereabouts are unknown.

Leon Wells is wanted by Gwent Police for breaching the conditions set out in his licence. He is between the ages of 40 and 45 and his whereabouts are unknown.

Joshua Adams is wanted by Gwent Police after breaching the conditions set out in his licence and has been recalled to prison. He is between the ages of 30 and 35.

Asim Naveed is wanted for supply of Class A drugs. He has allegedly had a leading role in an OCG and is accused of acquiring large quantities of cocaine and distributing through Cardiff and Wales.

It is estimated he and his OCG brought 46kg of cocaine into Wales, worth up to £7.9 million.

Naveed is around 6ft 2in tall, with a muscular build and black hair. It is believed he left the UK in July 2020 via Eurostar and now lives in Malaga, Spain. Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK - using translation if required.

Calvin Parris is wanted by South Wales Police for being involved in the purchase and onward distribution of cocaine between February and June 2020.

Parris is believed to be in his early thirties, with a medium build, black hair and gold upper tooth. He is also believed to be in Spain. Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK - using translation if required.

Mohammed Ali Ege is wanted by South Wales Police for the murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff on April 11, 2010. Ege had been arrested for the offence in India but escaped in 2017 while waiting extradition to the UK. He remains unlawfully at large.

Ege, believed to be in his early forties, has family links to Cardiff – but may also be known in India, Turkey and Dubai. Crimestoppers is offering up to £10,000 for exclusive information that leads to Ege’s arrest.

Mohammed Ahmadi is wanted on a warrant for rape.

Ahmadi was charged with serious sexual offences in August 2018. He is wanted by South Wales Police after failing to attend court. He is known to have links to South Wales, Kidderminster and South East England.

Salim Saeed is wanted for grievous bodily harm. A serious assault occurred on St Helens Road, Swansea, on March 4, 2023, in which the victim sustained stab wounds to his arm. Saeed is believed to be in his early thirties, with links to Swansea, Cardiff and the Dyfed Powys police area.