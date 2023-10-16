Iris-Mae Aubrey died on September 26, 2023, at 22 Montague Street, Abertillery.

During the evening of September 26 Iris-Mae was discovered unresponsive in a partly filled bathtub at her home address.

Police and Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive Iris-Mae.

The inquest was opened this morning, October 16 at Gwent Coroners Service today in Newport and it has been adjourned for further investigation.

The planned inquest date has been presently listed for 10 May 2024 however Gwent Coroners Service told the Argus that they ‘always endeavour to bring this date forward if practically possible.’

At the time of the medical emergency the Welsh Ambulance Service was called shortly before 9pm on September 26, Gwent Police confirmed that they were also called to the house.

It was there, they said, that the paramedics confirmed that a three-year-old girl had died at the scene.

The ambulance service sent one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic, one emergency ambulance and one duty operational manager to the scene. They were supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service colleagues.