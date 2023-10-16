Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17, Tesco Extra in Risca will limit customers to a maximum stay of three hours between 6am and 8pm.

Between 8pm and midnight, customers will be limited to only one hour, and just 15 minutes from midnight to 6am.

The 15-minute maximum will also be in place between 4:30pm and midnight on Sunday.

The supermarket has been alerting its customers to the change for a number of weeks, which comes with the introduction of a new number plate recognition system, a Tesco spokesperson has said.

Other stores in the Newport area, including Sainsbury's in Shaftesbury and Morrisons in Rogerstone, have also noted problems with antisocial behaviour in their car parks out-of-hours.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have put in place a new number plate recognition system and parking time limits at our Risca Extra store, which will go live tomorrow.

"This will allow us to better manage the car parking spaces for our customers, and deter antisocial behaviour in the car park outside of store opening hours."