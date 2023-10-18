Organisers Monopoly Events have announced Welsh actor Matt Ryan as their third guest for the event in August 2024.

Mr Ryan is known for the voice of Captain Edward Kenway, the main character in the video game Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag.

He also starred in the TV series Constantine, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour and The Halcyon, and made an appearance in the film Layer Cake.

Matt Ryan as Edward Kenway in Assassins Creed: Black Flag. Picture: Linda Rain 714 (Image: Linda Rain 714 - Flickr)Matt Ryan as Edward Kenway in Assassins Creed: Black Flag. Picture: Linda Rain 714

The Swansea-born actor is due to appear at Comic-Con Wales on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12.

ICC Wales is one of the largest indoor arenas in Wales, and one of the largest arenas in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ryan joins Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham and Rose McGowan known for her role as one of the Halliwell sisters in the hit 1998 series Charmed.

Organisers announced on Thursday, October 12 that they have secured 10 contracts for guest appearances at next year's event.

Comic-Con Wales will announce a further seven guests every week, with three guests already named for the cosplay convention.

This year, Newport saw stars from The Vampire Diaries, Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger Things, Harry Potter, Prison Break, Doctor Who and more visit the city for the second event.

Matt Ryan named as next guest for Comic Con Wales. Picture: Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)Matt Ryan named as next guest for Comic Con Wales. Picture: Comic Con Wales

The event next year the event enters the last year of its three-year contract to bring Comic Con to the ICC Wales.

Tickets for next year’s event can be purchased at www.comicconventionwales.co.uk