LEANNE GASSOR-JONES, 43, of Greenmeadow Drive, Parc Seymour, Newport must pay £113 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Chepstow Road on April 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIELLE KATHLEEN P HUNT, 29, of Beechcroft, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road on April 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LYNDSEY DUGGAN, 38, of Morris Street, Newport must pay £120 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following her release from prison.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang jailed for nearly 60 years

JEANNETTE BARNARD, 60, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on April 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALI DEMIR, 37, of Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL PAUL ROUSE, 29, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo must pay £120 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended prison sentence by failing to attend appointments.

LEON THOMAS STONE, 29, of Victoria Street, Abertillery must pay £120 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended prison sentence by failing to attend appointments.

EDWARD SMITH, 29, of Shepherds Hill, Lower Race, Pontypool must pay £120 in a fine and costs for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

RAFIQUE ALI, 51, of Grafton Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on March 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEVIN JOHN COX, 54, of Folly View, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, New Inn on April 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS JOHN CHANDLER, 42, of High Street, Blaina must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.