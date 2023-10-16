Christopher Belli, 48, the former acting head teacher of Ridgeway School and Sixth Form College, as well as the former secondary director of the White Horse Federation, was given a community order after beating up his wife when she was at an event with her former husband.

The shocking incident has led to his wife increasing security at her house, Gloucester Crown Court was told on Friday.

Belli was in charge of the Swindon school from May 2021 but left just over a year later in July 2022.



He faced one charge of assault by beating and a second for harassment. The incident which related to the charge of assault took place on February 25, 2022.

Naomi Aylwin for the prosecution told the court how Belli, of Hillside Avenue in Pontypool, had been married to his victim for two years when on the day in question, the relationship was ended by the victim. The pair are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings.

Belli’s victim and her ex-husband were at the same karate tournament when Belli asked if he could attend - but she refused.

He then asked to go and see her after the tournament, Ms Aylwin continued, but she also refused this request.

After Belli turned up at the tournament regardless, his wife drove him back to her address in her car.

When they arrived, Belli pushed her through the door, causing photographs to fall off the wall.

He then repeatedly pushed her, the court was told.

Belli pushed her by the neck into the sofa and as a result, she hit her head against the wall.

Ms Aylwin told the court: “In interview, Mr Belli was extremely emotional and he was upset that the relationship had ended."

Following the incident Belli sent her multiple messages between February 25 and March 4, he was charged with harassment for this.

In her victim statement, Belli’s ex-wife explained to the court that she is a teacher and the incident has impacted her work, and in one example made it difficult for her to deal with a child being aggressive.

She said: “I often worry about being out by myself.

“I often don’t feel safe in my own home, I have increased the security at my house as a result of the incident.

“I continue to live with the trauma to this day.”

Catherine Flint, Belli’s defence barrister, said: “This is clearly a man who is greatly admired professionally and personally.

“It was very much an isolated incident.”

Ms Flint also told the court how Belli has had “a very successful career and achieved a very high profession within that career”.

She also said that Belli had lost his job as a result of the incident and that he would never teach again.

During sentencing, Recorder Malcolm Gibney said to Belli that this was “a relationship that you found very difficult to let go, your reaction to finding out the relationship was at an end was wholly disproportionate to anything that could be appropriate".

“You have lost your good character, you have lost your job and you have lost your standing in the community," Recorder Gibney continued.

“Relationship breakdowns are difficult for everyone but the way you dealt with it was wholly inappropriate.”

Belli received an 18-month community order, as well as a 30-day programme requirement, 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order and made to pay £300 in prosecution costs.