The event run by RWE is being held in connection with two onshore wind farms that RWE are currently developing, one in Pen March near Rhymney, and the other near Abertillery.

The company says it is creating 105 jobs at the Pen March wind farm, which is currently further along in its production than the one in Abertillery, which is undergoing a consultation process, and hopes to offer more jobs across Wales in the near future.

Attendees will get the chance to hear about future supply chain opportunities as well as learn more about RWE and hear directly from their team and existing suppliers. The projects are expected to create around 185 jobs across the country with 105 in Wales, 14 of which will be in the local area.

The company is also on the lookout for suppliers who will become part of the 30-year operation plan post-construction, with 18 of those roles being located in Wales.

The three major contracts on offer to potential suppliers are:

Civil Enabling Works (Potential Contractors must be ISO9001 certified);

Civil Balance of Plant (Potential Contractors must be ISO9001 certified);

Electrical Balance of Plant (Potential Contractors must be ISO9001 certified and authorised to work on HV equipment).

RWE, which has offices in Baglan and Llandarcy, plus operational wind farms in Swansea and Carmarthenshire, will be sharing details of its procurement processes so local businesses can understand what action is needed to prepare for upcoming opportunities.

Head of onshore development for Wales and England at RWE, Eleri Davies said: “With two onshore wind farms in development in South Wales, as well as further development projects which include battery storage and solar, there are real opportunities for businesses if they wish to pursue work in renewable energy.

“RWE’s operational assets in the country have a history stretching back more than a century and we have almost 350 staff here, so we understand that it is possible to meet many of our requirements locally.

"We therefore want to ensure companies are able to understand the opportunities and processes sufficiently well to be able to take advantage.

“I would encourage any business based in South Wales which has the capability or potential to work in this sector to register and attend.”

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, October 25 from 8.45am at The General Offices, Steelworks Road in Ebbw Vale and is expected to end before midday.

While attendance is free, booking your place is mandatory, and can be done via Eventbrite here.