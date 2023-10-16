Rhys joins Premier Forest with extensive experience in the industry across a broad range of sectors, which will aid him in his new role as he expands Premier Forest’s clientele. He will develop the company’s client relations through introducing customers to the company’s broad product range of timber related products and specialist services..

With a strong background in sales, Rhys will play a key part in the growth and development of the business while he develops further industry knowledge and expertise.

Rhys said: “I’m delighted to be joining such a well-known and highly respected company, as it provides a great platform for my professional development. The team have been very welcoming and it’s great to work in such an environment for an ever-growing business.”

Joe Walker, managing director at Premier Forest Group, said: “We could not be happier to be welcoming Rhys to our team. He has already shown huge potential in aiding the growth of our company through his knowledge of the industry, and we hope to see him thrive here.”

Premier Forest Products is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, sawmilling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its multiple sites in the UK.