Open fire restaurant Fire and Fork has recently opened on 61 Brecon Road and they are stoking up their flames for your enjoyment.

The restaurant which offers a traditional American barbecue experience is quite literally the hottest new restaurant.

Run by business partners Andrew and Stephen with head chef Nathan the restaurant has proved to be a hit by booking out on their opening weekend of Saturday 2nd September.

In a Facebook post Fire and Fork said: “Wow what an opening weekend. Thank you!”

The restaurant which has its own online booking system also booked out in the second week as people flocked to enjoy their flaming food.

The open fire cooking restaurant is decked out with front and rear beer gardens perfect for enjoying your tipple in the fresh air and sources local ingredients.

Fire and Fork offers an array of smoked goodness including Texas style brisket which is seasoned and smoked over wood for 10 hours and is served with loaded mash potato, crispy onions and beef gravy.

To start things off customers can enjoy slow cooked pork burnt ends with hot honey and Texas toast or deep-fried halloumi with refried beans and chipotle mayo.

If burgers and chips are more your thing you can choose from the ‘Brisket Stack Burger’, or the mouth watering pulled pork burger.

Customers can also a sample a variety of items by sharing a sharer made for two people which includes the ‘Welsh T Bone Steak’ or ‘The Works.’

To finish the true open fire cooking experience guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by trying the ‘Deep Fried Apple Pie’ served with butterscotch sauce and vanilla ice cream. Or you could opt for fan favourite the ‘Chocolate Brownie’ which is served with popping candy and vanilla ice cream.