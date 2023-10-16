David Buttress, who is also owner and chairman of Newport-based regional rugby team Dragons RFC, will be speaking at the club at the Coldra Court Hotel, Newport, on Thursday, November 16.

Mr Buttress is a successful entrepreneur and businessman, best known for co-founding Just Eat.

Over 12 years he built and managed Just Eat from a small start-up to a multi-billion pound public company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Under his leadership, the company successfully completed Europe’s largest technology IPO in a decade.

As CEO of Just Eat, Mr Buttress was responsible for leading several major investments and acquisitions around the world.

Originally from Cwmbran, Mr Buttress has, among other things, been named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Investor Allstars Awards in 2014 and was included in the Debrett’s 500 list of Britain’s most influential people in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Glassdoor also named him as one of the UK’s Top 5 CEOs in 2015 and 2016.

In 2022, he was appointed as the Cost of Living Tsar for the UK government by No10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

His passion is to work with entrepreneurs and management teams, helping, coaching, and mentoring them to achieve their goals.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “We are absolutely delighted that David will be our guest on November 16.

“He is the epitome of a local boy made good and an inspiration to all entrepreneurs. We are sure the event will be extremely popular, with many people keen to hear David’s story and business insight.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets, which includes a two-course meal, are £22 and can be booked at www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/

For more information about how to become a member or sponsor of the business club go to www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk.