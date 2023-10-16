Following witness reports on social media, Gwent Police have confirmed they attended the scene on the A48, almost directly underneath the M48, on Thursday, October 12.

David Kealaher, 63, was cycling from his hometown of Caldicot towards Crick when he saw a stream of cars bunching up with their brake lights on.

Mr Kealaher started the journey at exactly 12:43pm, which he knows as he was recording the ride on fitness app Strava.

"It would have been around 1pm," he said. "I was cycling down the hill towards Crick when I saw the cars in front with their brake lights on. Cars were being directed through, in turn, by two police personnel.

"I stopped and asked what happened and was told they had the call around an hour prior. They came to the scene and had no idea where the caravan came from or who it belonged to.

"It had one corner of the front end all buckled and dented," Mr Kealaher said.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "We had a call at around 12:45pm on Thursday, October 12, reporting a static caravan on the A48. No one was with it. It was recovered and taken away."