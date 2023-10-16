Afon Technology has been recognised for its innovation in tackling the huge challenge of non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring for those living with diabetes.

With a team of just 10 employees and a small number of contractors, Afon Technology is making a splash in the world of diabetes technology and is working hard to be the first to bring to market a non-invasive glucose monitoring solution to those living with diabetes.

Also recognised at the awards was the University of South Wales, which has a campus in Newport.

Senior lecturer in Computing and Mathematical Sciences Dr Mabrouka Abuhmida scooped the trophy for STEM Woman of the Year, alongside a research project which aimed to combat the deteriorating air quality caused by increased traffic won the STEM Research Project of the Year award.

The Wales STEM Awards, which was headline sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University, recognised the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, addressing the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspiring and raising the aspirations of the next generation.

The ceremony saw finalists from across all parts of Wales compete for 14 awards in a variety of categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to Innovation in STEM.

Head judge Dr Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said: “We would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Wales STEM Awards. The winners represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales.

“The calibre of the businesses and individuals shortlisted for the awards was second to none and I’d like to congratulate all finalists.

“The awards show that the future of the STEM sector in Wales is bright and we look forward to the industry going from strength to strength.”

Co-Founder of Wales STEM Awards, Liz Brookes, director of Grapevine Event Management, said: "It has once again been incredible shining a spotlight on the STEM sector in Wales. Our winners are pushing the boundaries of STEM innovation and helping address the diversity gap and skills shortage that exists. These organisations and individuals are an inspiration to our country and our next generation. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.”

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said: “Cardiff Metropolitan University is once again proud to be associated with the Wales STEM Awards and support the talented and ambitious people that these awards celebrate. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, who collectively demonstrate the strengths of the STEM sector in Wales.”