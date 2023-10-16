GWENT Police have announced that Matthew Richards, 48, from Newport has been found.
Mr Richards was originally last seen in Newport on Friday, September 22, and police had grown concerned for his welfare during the three weeks he had been missing.
He had last been seen wearing a Playboy t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms and is described as 5ft 8" tall of slim build with a buzz cut hairstyle.
Police launched an appeal to the public to help find Mr Richards, and that appeal was successful, with the police confirming he had been found through their official X (formerly Twitter) account at around 2.45pm on Monday, October 16.
They thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
The tweet read: "Matthew Richards, 48, who was reported missing has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."
