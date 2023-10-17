The shed, which was also used as a dairy, is in the garden of a house known as Glebe Cottage at Llantilio School Road in Llantilio Pertholey to the north of Abergavenny.

The local Llantilio Pertholey Community Council said it was “deeply concerned” about the plans put forward by applicants Mr and Mrs M Elmore who live at the main house and who will have responsibility for the day-to-day management of the unit.

The council suggested a condition should be imposed that no further applications for extensions or other uses should be allowed.

It said it was concerned converting the shed to a holiday let could lead to “an application or applications for extension, and then, ultimately, to the property being sold as a dwelling-house, thus introducing permanent housing to the current stock by a back-door route.”

But Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Kate Bingham said the council has no such power but could, “due to the limited scale of the building”, impose a condition restricting its use to holiday accommodation, which was described as normal practice.

How the cowshed looked with its roof and front wall with entrances. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council planning file.)

Her report cautioned any future application would have to be considered on its own merits and in line with planning policy in place at the time, though the current position is that only a “very modest” extension would be approved.

Access is from a joint driveway from the country road that runs immediately adjacent to St Teilo’s Church and two parking spaces will be provided for the holiday let and the shared yard has enough space for vehicles to enter and leave in a forward gear, meeting the council’s highway standards.