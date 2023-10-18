A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking allegations and a charge claiming he had a designer watch and gold bar illegally.

Shontai McIntosh, 20, from Newport denied possession of cocaine with intent to supply, offering to supply the class A drug and possession of criminal property by having a Rolex Yacht-Master watch and the gold bar.

The defendant’s trial date was set for July 1 next year after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The case is expected to last five days.

McIntosh, of Hardy Close, was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson.