A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking allegations and a charge claiming he had a designer watch and gold bar illegally.
Shontai McIntosh, 20, from Newport denied possession of cocaine with intent to supply, offering to supply the class A drug and possession of criminal property by having a Rolex Yacht-Master watch and the gold bar.
The defendant’s trial date was set for July 1 next year after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The case is expected to last five days.
McIntosh, of Hardy Close, was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hobson.
