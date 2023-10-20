Monmouthshire County Council have been accused of treating King’s Wood Gate as a “private village” as the people who live there feel they are still not sufficiently linked up to the town centre.

The estate, built by developer David Wilson Homes, has allegedly been ignored by the council, who, according to the residents, have “lost all interest in resolving”.

But the council has said improving links between the estate and the town centre "is a priority".

Residents say temporary paths linking the estate to Wonastow Road Industrial Estate are not fit for purpose.

Resident Chris Baber said: “It does feel as though the council treats King’s Wood Gate as a private village, not eligible for any support, and so I must question why should I continue to pay a full amount of council tax when not benefitting from all available services and support?"

He added: “All we are asking is that the council gives us something. Either a proper footpath or a safe main access route along Wonastow Road with streetlights and an improved link road crossing point.”

Monmouth MP David Davies, who first visited King’s Wood Gate in August 2019 to walk the routes, has met with Mr Baber and Charles Emes, secretary of King’s Wood Gate Residents’ Association, to discuss local frustration.

Mr Davies said: “Residents have been given the overriding impression that the council is reluctant to help resolve these issues, which has left them stuck in no-man’s land.

“There are mobility scooter users living on the estate, as well as families with children in pushchairs. The temporary path over the fields is simply no good, especially when it is wet and muddy.

“If the council doesn’t want to turn this into a proper public footpath, then the priority should be improving the link road crossing point and looking at safe pedestrian access through the industrial estate. There has got to be a solution here somewhere.”

Mr Davies said he would be writing to Monmouthshire County Council to seek further improvements.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Linking Kingswood Gate housing estate to Monmouth town centre and facilities along the way is a priority for Monmouthshire County Council and work continues to complete this route."

They added links between Williamsfield Lane and Monnow Bridge, as well as a pedestrian crossing of the industrial estate road, would be completed this financial year.