Craig Roach, 42, from Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, Caerphilly forced his way through the traffic on the A465 near Resolven, near Neath on the evening of Friday, September 8.

The defendant was dramatically halted in his tracks by a police stinger.

Officers then draw their Tasers and arrest him.

Roach had earlier failed to stop despite being ordered to by police attending at the collision scene where a local man lost his life.

Swansea Crown Court heard that a short chase took place with further directions for Roach to stop his Vauxhall Insignia.

Craig Roach

The defendant got off the A465 on the Abderdulais slip road and drove at head-on and at speed in to a stationary unmarked police car which had its emergency lights illuminated.

No one was injured during the incident thought substantial damage was caused to the police vehicle.

Roach, of Pen Y Bryn Court, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen and being in breach of a restraining order.

The damage caused to the unmarked South Wales Police car

He was jailed for 20 months.

Sergeant Richard Coulthard, the officer in the case, said: “Roach’s actions on that evening really do beggar belief.

“We know delays can be frustrating for other motorists, but the vast majority of the public understand and show compassion and patience, knowing that on many occasions, there is likely to be someone injured or worse.

“On this particular occasion a man had indeed lost his life, and yet Roach showed a complete disregard for that, and for himself, his passenger and other motorists.

“In doing so he put further lives and risks, and subsequently ended up adding to those delays experienced by other motorists.”