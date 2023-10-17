But the single domestic car garage is unlikely to be of use to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as this one is in Newport's Downing Street.

The garage, at 17 Downing Street, listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auction for sale with a guide price of just £1, attracted a flurry of bidders.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "There was red hot interest in the garage from the very start of the auction. Eventually the lot sold for £14,250 after attracting 60 bids from eight different bidders.

"The garage was listed with a £1 guide price which effectively meant that anyone offering £100 could snap up this garage. Garages always seem to sell well in Newport and this one was no exception.

"The single unit is located to the rear of 17 Downing Street in Newport with access from Lloyd Street. It could well be ideal for those looking for storage of a vehicle, or parts or for general storage or the new owner might want to let the space out."

Mr Roper said: "These domestic garages are proving popular for several reasons with secure storage for vehicles being one reason of course. There are also many people with hobbies that love their own space away from their home. I have also seen an increase in demand for people wanting a space for general storage use.

"The fact the garage had a nil reserve certainly whipped up more interest than it normally would."