A Gwent Police statement said: "We’re appealing for information to find Ethan Pope from the Caerphilly area.

"The 21-year-old’s been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions since his release from prison.

"Pope was sentenced to 3 years, at Cardiff Crown Court in January 2021, for drug offences.

"He has links to the Newport and Bristol areas.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2300329937, or you can direct message Gwent Police on social media."