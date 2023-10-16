GWENT Police have issued an appeal to recall a man back to prison.
The police are looking for 21-year-old Ethan Pope from the Caerphilly area, who has been recalled back to prison for breaching his licence conditions since his release from prison.
Pope was sentenced to three years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court in January 2021 for drug offences.
He has links to both Newport and Bristol areas.
A Gwent Police statement said: "We’re appealing for information to find Ethan Pope from the Caerphilly area.
"The 21-year-old’s been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions since his release from prison.
"Pope was sentenced to 3 years, at Cardiff Crown Court in January 2021, for drug offences.
"He has links to the Newport and Bristol areas.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2300329937, or you can direct message Gwent Police on social media."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel