The last time a County fan was arrested was at a home fixture against Leyton Orient on December 30, 2022, newly-released Home Office data has revealed.

The arrest came following a pitch incursion.

Some 13 County fans have been arrested at matches during the last five years, including three individuals for public disorder offences while the Exiles hosted Southampton in August 2021.

Eight of the 13 arrests have come at Rodney Parade, two at Bradford City in December 2019, and one at each of Swindon Town (September 2019), Barrow (September 2021) and Bristol Rovers (October 2021).

Beyond public disorder and pitch incursion offences, there have also been arrests for throwing missiles and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

One arrest – on the visit to Swindon Town – came as a result of criminal damage.

Bad behaviour

The fanbase with the most arrests since July 2019 actually belongs to the English national team with 226.

The club fanbase with the most arrests in that time belongs to London side West Ham (214), more than Manchester United (178), Manchester City (171) and Leeds United (165) who round off this unfortunate top four.

Welsh rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City have recorded 59 and 38 arrests respectively, while Bristol Rovers – known as the Pirates – stand on 44.