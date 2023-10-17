The singer allegedly travelled at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck on February 24.

Payne has previously pleaded guilty to the offence and was banned from driving for six months when he was sentenced at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

The ex-One Direction bandmate was also fined £293 and told to a surcharge of £117 and £90 in costs.

Liam Payne was banned after going 43mph in a 30mph zone (Image: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Liam Payne banned from driving

According to the Evening Standard, it was reported that Payne wrote a letter to the court to apologise, saying: “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.”

The newspaper printed a further part of his letter that appeared to reference a request for his financial status, which said: “I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage.

“However, I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”

Back in August, Payne was forced to postpone his tour of South America after suffering from a “serious kidney infection”.

Payne said the infection was something “I wouldn’t wish on anyone” and had been instructed by doctors to “rest and recover”.

The singer found fame when he was chosen as part of the original line-up of the boy band, formed in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

According to court documents, Payne, of Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, did not attend court for his sentencing hearing as it was dealt with through the Single Justice Procedure – which allows the court to deal with cases based on written evidence alone.