Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can help with extra living costs if you have both: a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition.
You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.
PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.
For the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71.
If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get £172.75 a week or £691 every month.
25 skin conditions that could earn you £400 a month from the DWP
You may be able to successfully file a claim if you have any one of these skin problems or conditions listed below.
- Cellulitis
- Impetigo
- Infections - Other / type not known
- Acne vulgaris
- Eczema - varicose
- Eczema (dermatitis)
- Papulosquamous and inflammatory rashes - Other / type not known
- Psoriasis
- Rosacea
- Urticaria
- Bullous disease - Other / type not known
- Dermatitis herpetiformis
- Epidemolysis bullosa
- Pemphigoid
- Pemphigus vulgaris
- Blood vessels/lymphatics - Other diseases of / type not known
- Leg ulcers (arterial)
- Leg ulcers (venous)
- Lymphoedema
- Pressure sores
- Venous insufficiency - chronic
- Collagen and elastic tissue - Other diseases of / type not known
- Ehlers Danlos syndrome
You may also be eligible if you fall into two other categories listed as 'Burns' and 'Skin disease - Other / type not known'.
If your specific condition is not listed it may still be worth checking if you fall under the 'other' category.
How do you make a claim for PIP?
You can make a new claim by contacting the DWP. You’ll find all the information you need to apply on the gov.uk website.
Daily living part
You might get the daily living part of PIP if you need help with:
- preparing food
- eating and drinking
- managing your medicines or treatments
- washing and bathing
- using the toilet
- dressing and undressing
- reading
- managing your money
- socialising and being around other people
- talking, listening and understanding
Mobility part
You might get the mobility part of PIP if you need help with:
- working out a route and following it
- physically moving around
- leaving your home
You do not have to have a physical disability to get the mobility part. You might also be eligible if you have difficulty getting around because of a cognitive or mental health condition, like anxiety. Anxiety can of course be brought on by certain skin conditions.
