You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.

For the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71.

If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get £172.75 a week or £691 every month.

DWP pays out £11million to thousands of people who were denied PIP payments https://t.co/6p19cnbj0R — John E Jefferson (@JohnEJefferson) March 17, 2023

25 skin conditions that could earn you £400 a month from the DWP

You may be able to successfully file a claim if you have any one of these skin problems or conditions listed below.

Cellulitis

Impetigo

Infections - Other / type not known

Acne vulgaris

Eczema - varicose

Eczema (dermatitis)

Papulosquamous and inflammatory rashes - Other / type not known

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Urticaria

Bullous disease - Other / type not known

Dermatitis herpetiformis

Epidemolysis bullosa

Pemphigoid

Pemphigus vulgaris

Blood vessels/lymphatics - Other diseases of / type not known

Leg ulcers (arterial)

Leg ulcers (venous)

Lymphoedema

Pressure sores

Venous insufficiency - chronic

Collagen and elastic tissue - Other diseases of / type not known

Ehlers Danlos syndrome

You may also be eligible if you fall into two other categories listed as 'Burns' and 'Skin disease - Other / type not known'.

If your specific condition is not listed it may still be worth checking if you fall under the 'other' category.

Are you suffering from Eczema? Get a proper diagnosis and treatment to ease your discomfort. Comment below what works for you. #eczema #dermatology #mobiledermatology #eczemarelief pic.twitter.com/GPE7AK85r5 — OnSpot Dermatology (@OnSpotDerm) October 11, 2023

How do you make a claim for PIP?





You can make a new claim by contacting the DWP. You’ll find all the information you need to apply on the gov.uk website.

Daily living part

You might get the daily living part of PIP if you need help with:

preparing food

eating and drinking

managing your medicines or treatments

washing and bathing

using the toilet

dressing and undressing

reading

managing your money

socialising and being around other people

talking, listening and understanding

Mobility part

You might get the mobility part of PIP if you need help with:

working out a route and following it

physically moving around

leaving your home

You do not have to have a physical disability to get the mobility part. You might also be eligible if you have difficulty getting around because of a cognitive or mental health condition, like anxiety. Anxiety can of course be brought on by certain skin conditions.