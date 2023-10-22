Saffron Kitchen, based in Pontnewydd, was crowned Best Takeaway at the Currylife awards ceremony in London.

The business was opened in June 2022 by business partners Mohammed Ali and Shumon Uddin. Both men were keen to bring a unique style of Indian food to South Wales and allow customers to experience flavours they haven’t before.

They were approached by Currylife directly for this award, and were shortlisted after being voted for by their customers - and took home the big award during the ceremony on Sunday, October 15.

Saffron Kitchen beat off big competition to be crowned the best Indian takeaway in the UK, defeating takeaways in Cardiff, County Durham, and London.

Mr Ali said: “Since opening, we’ve found it to be great. Our customers are fantastic and we’ve kept really busy. To win this award is amazing and we want to give credit to our customers for their support.

“We know that without them, and all our fantastic staff – the kitchen, delivery drivers, the lot – without whom none of this would’ve been possible.”

Mr Uddin is also the head chef, and has won numerous awards for his cooking, having worked in restaurants across the UK for over a decade.

Despite his other accolades, Mr Uddin has found this one to be very special as the business is only in its infancy.

He said: “It’s fantastic. I’ve found that different places cook differently, so cooking here in Wales is different to London and that’s exciting. Our food here is really different to any others.

“We are so proud to be recognised by our customers for our food, and to get this award is just amazing. It’s all been so exciting and I can’t fully express my feelings at this win. I really want to thank all our customers for their ongoing support.”

No one knows quite what the future holds for this Indian takeaway gem in the heart of Cwmbran, but they are determined to keep up the success for their customers.

You can find Saffron Kitchen at 6 Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, United Kingdom, and order via their website or by calling 01633 865070.

Their opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday 5pm to 11pm.