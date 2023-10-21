New Pastures Home in Newport - which sells crystals, candles, soap, incense, and more - was first established in 2019, and recently relocated from a unit in Friars Walk to a shop on Commercial Street.

The independent business is run by couple Dean Carbin and Hywel Jones - it opened at the former site of Bubble Bath and Bodyworks on September 29, with the duo welcoming customers new and old.

“We had a three-day turnaround which was a bit of chaotic, but lots of friends and family came in on the opening,” said Mr Jones.

“It’s nice that we’ve built up regulars and are now able to get new customers.”

While the shop offers space to sell crystals and other unique homewares, it has also allowed the couple to launch a candle bar - believed to be the first in South Wales - along with candle making workshops upstairs.

The candle bar experience is available on Fridays and Saturdays in a private space towards the back of the store.

Those taking part can create their own candle scent - using up to three out of the 20 fragrances on offer - and pick a label for their candle such as a celebratory message, joke, or zodiac sign.

Once ordered, the hard work of creating the product is carried out by staff (with coffee on offer while you wait) meaning it’s suitable for all ages - although children should be supervised by an adult.

“The candle bar is – to the best of our knowledge – the only one in South Wales,” said Mr Carbin.

“While I’m not against drinking it’s nice to offer people something to do sober-wise that isn’t going to a pub.”

For those wanting a more hands on experience candle making workshops are also being offered on a two week basis, utilising the upstairs space which is also available to hire for celebrations and events.

These workshops will allow people to explore more than 80 fragrances, create their custom scent, learn to make candles from start to finish, and more - it's recommended that people book these in advance.

“People often say there’s nothing to do in Newport,” continued Mr Carbin.

“But candle making is enjoyable and new experiences will draw more people into this part of town.

“Ultimately we just want people to have reasons to come into Newport and we want to encourage people to bring new ideas into the area.”

The couple added that they’ve noticed an increase in footfall at their new location which they believe is due to the “prominent shop front” and being located near popular clothes retailer Primark.

“We’re fortunate to have a loyal customer base,” added Mr Carbin.

“And now we’re finding that new people are coming in who didn’t even know we existed.

“The shop is owned by Newport locals and we all want the city centre to be flourishing. Plus, this place fits us – it’s got this quirky character.”

Mr Jones added that their Commercial Street shop is "cosy and has a nice feeling" with them planning to remain there for at least five years.

You can find out more about the shop, candle bar, and workshops online at newpastureshome.co.uk