A MOTORBIKE rider committed a double whammy when he ran a red light after he was also prosecuted for having no insurance.

David Lewis, 58, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, committed the traffic offences while on his Honda bike on Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale on June 7.

He was ordered to pay £1,412 in fines, costs and a surcharge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Lewis’ driving record was endorsed with eight points.