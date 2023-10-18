POLICE say they are working with a supermarket chain to “secure" the car park at a branch in Newport from anti-social driving.
Officers have met with the store manager of Morrisons in Rogerstone to discuss the issues in their car park over the last two weeks, a spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus.
The officers suggested the store should lock the car park barriers after the shop closes for the day.
Other stores in the Newport area, including Sainsbury’s in Shaftesbury and Tesco in Risca, have also identified their car parks as problem areas for anti-social behaviour.
Officers have worked with Morrisons in Rogerstone to secure the car park following recent reports of Anti Social driving 🚗— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) October 15, 2023
Anti Social driving will not be tolerated in or around the local area.#PC2220 #PC2564 pic.twitter.com/va9TivwRmm
A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We have been listening to residents in Rogerstone and, as a result, have arranged to lock the gates when the store is closed."
The Police UK website counts 29 incidents of vehicle crime in Rogerstone in the year ending August 2023, and 105 incidents of anti-social behaviour.
The force has issued a warning that any motorist found driving in an erratic or dangerous manner will be prosecuted.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Morrisons car park in Rogerstone over the last two weeks and have been working closely with the store to address this.
“Our officers met with the store manager to discuss the issues, particularly anti-social driving, and we have recommended that the car park barriers are locked at night when the store is not open to the public.
“We will not tolerate dangerous driving and any motorist found driving their vehicle in an erratic or dangerous manner will be prosecuted.
“We will continue to work with the store to address any issues. Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour, can call us on 101.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel