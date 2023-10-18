Officers have met with the store manager of Morrisons in Rogerstone to discuss the issues in their car park over the last two weeks, a spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus.

The officers suggested the store should lock the car park barriers after the shop closes for the day.

Other stores in the Newport area, including Sainsbury’s in Shaftesbury and Tesco in Risca, have also identified their car parks as problem areas for anti-social behaviour.

Officers have worked with Morrisons in Rogerstone to secure the car park following recent reports of Anti Social driving 🚗



A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We have been listening to residents in Rogerstone and, as a result, have arranged to lock the gates when the store is closed."

The Police UK website counts 29 incidents of vehicle crime in Rogerstone in the year ending August 2023, and 105 incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The force has issued a warning that any motorist found driving in an erratic or dangerous manner will be prosecuted.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Morrisons car park in Rogerstone over the last two weeks and have been working closely with the store to address this.

“Our officers met with the store manager to discuss the issues, particularly anti-social driving, and we have recommended that the car park barriers are locked at night when the store is not open to the public.

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving and any motorist found driving their vehicle in an erratic or dangerous manner will be prosecuted.

“We will continue to work with the store to address any issues. Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour, can call us on 101.”