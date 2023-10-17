Sometimes it’s the little things the public might not see, like taking up a confidential case or standing up for a vulnerable group of residents. Other times it’s out there in our communities.

Take last weekend – I saw councillors helping local sports teams, youth groups, food banks, community centres and environmental groups, on top of holding surgeries.

Gaynor James and Rose Matthews were even hard at work tidying the area around the Memorial Gates in Pontypool ahead of Remembrance services next month.

Local councillors attend meetings, but we don’t stop at that – we roll up our sleeves and work hard in our communities.

So I was pleased to be able to appoint two councillors to voluntary roles at the last full council meeting. Both are already showing why they are so suited to their new roles.

Alongside the appointment of my favourite whirlwind of energy Sue Malson as Gypsy Traveller Champion, I appointed Nick Byrne as Mental Health Champion.

Nick has been open about his own battles and is passionate about helping improve mental health awareness and provision.

Now, in a task that goes above and beyond the call of duty, he’s embarking on a tough eight-day trek through the Sahara Desert this November, to raise funds for mental health charity Tidy Butt.

Nick is taking part in memory of his good friend Lee Robinson. As well as raising more than £3,000 for the charity so far, he’s also using the opportunity to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

The statistics on men’s mental health are alarming.

Men in their 40s have the highest suicide rates in the UK, yet we’re so often reluctant to talk about our feelings, or open up to others when we’re feeling down.

Tidy Butt believes good mental health is for everyone.

It works to educate, empower and support people to better understand their mental health and wellbeing, giving people the confidence they need to face the challenges that life brings.

It helps run activities like wellness walks and cold-water swims, giving people the chance to meet new people, improve their health and chat with like-minded people.

They also offer wellbeing talks to businesses, schools and sports teams across south Wales, delivering powerful, authentic and relatable talks and sharing stories to help build understanding and resilience.

Best of luck to Nick.

I’m fond of a challenge myself, having ridden my bike from Land’s End to John O’Groats and trekked 100km in a day alongside Gurkhas in the past.

But the Sahara seems daunting even to me.

No doubt he’ll come back fitter, stronger and sick of sand – but Torfaen will never have seemed greener!