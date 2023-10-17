Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency at around 2.55pm on Friday 13 October on the A472.

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the force and a file has been submitted to the coroner.

At the time the police advised those travelling to avoid the area near Tesco roundabout in Pontypool. The affected area ran to Hafodrynys.