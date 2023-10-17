A man,72, has died at the scene of a medical emergency near Tesco roundabout in Pontypool, the police have confirmed.
Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency at around 2.55pm on Friday 13 October on the A472.
A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the force and a file has been submitted to the coroner.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a medical emergency at around 2.55pm on Friday 13 October on the A472,
"Officers attended to support with traffic management.
“A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been submitted to the coroner.”
At the time the police advised those travelling to avoid the area near Tesco roundabout in Pontypool. The affected area ran to Hafodrynys.
