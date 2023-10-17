The coin is question is a 2015 £2 coin, and everyone is being encouraged to carry out a simple check to test for a rotation error, that could make the coin much more valuable.

The check involves twisting the coin between your thumb and forefinger to see where the Queen is aligned in relation to the date on the coin.

Coin expert McNeil.Inc.Coins produced a TikTok video explaining why it is important to check for a potential error.

He said: “This is why you should always check your 2015 £2 coins.

“Anytime you see this coin check the date and then do this little check to see if you have an error. You may have a rotation error on your hands.”

He explained that you should place your thumb below the date on the tail side of the coin, and your forefinger above the P at the top of the face.

You should then rotate the coin to the heads side, and if it is a normal coin the Queen will be facing to the right.

If she isn’t, then you could have a much more valuable coin on your hands.

He explained: “If you can find a 2015 coin where she is looking any other way you have found a rotation error.

“This coin on the market will go for anywhere between £10 and £25 depending on the condition.

“Check your 2015s because your £2 could be worth way more, making you a quick profit.”

What makes a coin valuable?





The 50 pence piece has become the most valued and collected coin in the UK, with many collectable designs appearing on its heptagonal canvas.

Its 27.5mm diameter makes it the largest of any British coin, and allows space for decorative pictures. It has often been used to celebrate big events over the past 50 years of British history.

The rarest coins tend to be of the greatest value, with the mintage (number of coins with each design made) being the fundamental attraction for collectors.

Along with the design, other aspects of the coin which increase value are the condition of the coin and whether it has an error in its design.

The way in which it is sold can also determine the coin’s value - while some coin collectors will bid vast amounts of money on eBay or at auction, others opt for more robust valuations by selling via a coin dealer.

