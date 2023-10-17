It comes as the aircraft engine manufacturer's new chief executive is set to announce the plans for 2,500 layoffs as soon as Tuesday, Sky News reports.

Although based in Derby, it's reported that the job cuts will be across the world but will still affect hundreds of UK Rolls Royce workers.

According to Sky News reports, the job cuts come after Tufan Erginbilgic became the Rolls-Royce chief executive in early 2023.

Rolls Royce are expected to make job cuts (Image: PA)

After being appointed in his role, Erginbilgic had described the historic country as a "burning platform" and that it was "grossly mismanaged".

It's expected that many investors and analysts will approve the cuts with hopes it will improve the future of Rolls Royce.

Sky News shared that they understand Whitehall officials have been notified of the job cuts and they are in accordance with requirements.

Rolls-Royce has not commented on the job cuts at the time of writing.