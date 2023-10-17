Hillside Farm, in the hamlet of Broadstone, close to Trellech, near Monmouth, is surely what rural dreams are made of.

Located in the centre of its own glorious grounds, the currently equestrian-based farm must surely tick every box and more.

The property, jointly marketed and being sold by Newport-Based Paul Fosh Auctions and Monmouthshire's Powells, is coming up for sale next month.

It's listed with an auction guide price of £750,000-plus.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said enquiries about the farm have been red hot ever since it was first listed.

She said: "If there is a dream property set in the heart of the rolling hills of rural Monmouthshire then this is surely it. Those looking for arguably the ideal Monmouthshire smallholding aren't going to want to look much further than this farm.

"Hillside Farm comprises a detached and enlarged country cottage, which is similar in style to a traditional Welsh Longhouse. The home is located almost centrally within more than 12 glorious acres of quality pasture land.

"The equestrian smallholding has been extended in the past to provide an excellent standard and space for multigenerational living.

"Currently the property has four bedrooms and a detached office. There are also a range of stables and a steel portal building which is surrounded by eight enclosures of mostly level land.

"The property would most definitely lend itself to purchasers wishing to pursue equestrian, agricultural or other rural type enterprises.

"On the ground floor is the entrance porch, hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, a third reception room, the principle kitchen, secondary kitchen, utility room.

"There is a landing on the first floor and a principle bedroom, bathroom, offering the potential to create master bedroom suite, three further double bedrooms, and a second bathroom.

"The property is accessed via a private drive which could, if required, easily be widened to create a grand opening and entrance.

"The house, sitting squarely within the site, has a detached office of stone construction as well as a range of loose boxes and a three-bay portal general purpose building.

"The aforementioned land, which comprises the eight enclosures, has been well maintained and is mostly level with stock proof fencing and stone walls."

Hillside Farm is up for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting from noon on Tuesday, November 7 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, November 9.