SHANE KALTER, 30, of Seymour Rise, Parc Seymour, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on St Mary Street on June 2.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CORY THOMAS, 25, of St Ann Street, Gilfach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road, Trethomas on September 24.

He was fined £420 and must pay a £168 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Woman who swindled victims out of £172k to pay back just £9k

LUKE KENNARD, 28, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EMILY FRANCES HOWELLS, 32, of Cot Farm Close, Newport must pay £140 in a fine a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on April 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEBBIE GRENFELL, 41, of Cefn Y Lon, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Bowls Terrace on May 23.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

FREDERICK FARLEY, 56, of Osborne Road, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 16, 2022.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £100 compensation.

SEAN FRANCIS-ADAMS, 55, of King Street, Abertillery must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CERI ANNE JAMES, 42, of Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road on March 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ILANA DELVERE, 44, of Van Road, Caerphilly must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4263 on Mountain Road on April 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELIZABETH ALICE ELWORTHY, 37, of Woodland View, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £143 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on April 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA HARVEY, 49, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4043 on Snatchwood Road/StLuke’s Road on April 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAVOL KANDRAC, 30, of Clifton Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on March 23.