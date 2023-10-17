A BLOCK of flats for adults with health conditions could be built on land next to the River Usk in Newport.
An application for the new homes has been submitted to the city council for land formerly known as Robert Price Transport Yard, off Corporation Road.
If built, the homes will consist of supported accommodation for adults who have “various” health conditions or disabilities, according to a report by care organisation React.
Building work will likely begin in June 2024 if council planners approve the project.
A design statement by ST Planning, on behalf of the applicant, shows the development will be “high quality and sustainable”, and comprise 14 social housing flats with parking and bike storage.
It will also include a “large communal amenity area” for residents.
The planning application can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 23/0888.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here