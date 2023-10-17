An application for the new homes has been submitted to the city council for land formerly known as Robert Price Transport Yard, off Corporation Road.

If built, the homes will consist of supported accommodation for adults who have “various” health conditions or disabilities, according to a report by care organisation React.

Building work will likely begin in June 2024 if council planners approve the project.

A design statement by ST Planning, on behalf of the applicant, shows the development will be “high quality and sustainable”, and comprise 14 social housing flats with parking and bike storage.

It will also include a “large communal amenity area” for residents.

The planning application can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 23/0888.