"Brilliant friends" Kyran Payne, nine, and Bradley Guzvic, eight, were playing when a firework was allegedly thrown into their den on a field in Hengoed, Caerphilly County.

One boy was air lifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment and the other was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Kyran tragically lost two fingers (Image: Wales News Service)

The eight-year-old needs a skin graft on the arch of his foot as he lost the muscle, tendon and fat in his palm.

Kyran lost two fingers and was at risk of losing his eyesight. He couldn't see for six days after the explosion, the BBC reported.

Kyran's eyes are being flushed out regularly to ensure they are free of shrapnel.

The little boy has suffered severe injuries (Image: Wales News Service)

Kyran’s dad Liam said he and his family were "hugely relieved when his sight came back", and the little boy "watched his fingers fall off as he was walking home".

Liam said: "They are unsure if his middle finger will recover as his son has so far lost feeling in it.

“He didn't want to walk because he couldn't see, he couldn't understand where he was.

"He was getting quite frightened every time he heard loud noises.

Kyran nearly lost his eyesight (Image: Wales News Service)

"It's all in his face and his eyes.

"When you looked in his eye, when it first happened you could see the cuts and everything across the front of his eyeballs.

"He had a lot of shrapnel. They (the nurses) said they were picking glass and metal out of his face."

The medical emergency took place in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday, October 1, when both boys allege a black box was thrown towards them.

A firework was allegedly thrown into the boys' den (Image: Wales News Service)

According to the BBC the boys claimed Kyran picked the firework up intending to throw it away, but as they were in an enclosed space, it blew up, injuring his hand.

"As he picked it up it went bang in his hand. They were sat right next to each other," Liam said.

Kyran is slowly starting to recover from the ordeal and was asking after his friend Bradley.

Liam now believes that fireworks should be banned and only be used for public displays.

He said: "You can't go and buy a hand grenade in this country, but you can buy an explosive device and do this kind of damage."

Kyran is starting to feel a little better after the firework explosion (Image: Wales News Service)

Rhydian Guzvic, Bradley’s father, took to social media to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and help the police.

On the day of the incident, he posted: "My son and his best friend are seriously hurt and both are currently in surgery".

Gwent Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday, October 1.

“Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856.”