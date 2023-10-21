This unique house boasts an “exceptionally varied layout” with an abundance of leisure available including an outdoor heated pool, a gym, and a games room.

Based at 1 Parc Close in Llangybi in the Usk Valley, the property is being marketed by Savills and is listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £1,200,000.

The exterior alone is something a bit different, while the inside of the property offers plenty of space and scenic views.

A main entrance porch takes you into a “welcoming” hall leading to all rooms.

The living room, on the first floor, is dual aspect (allowing views in more than one direction) with floor to ceiling windows, plus a central stone clad fireplace and chimney.

The adjoined snug offers additional living space and boasts a balcony with south-facing views.

You’d never struggle for storage space in the kitchen which includes a central island, white base and wall cabinets with granite worktops. It also leads to a pantry with stair access to the garden.

This level also includes three double bedrooms (with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom), a family shower room, a study, and a water closet.

An additional two bedrooms are based on the ground floor, along with the gym which could be used as another bedroom if required.

There’s also a “spacious grand room” which currently serves as a games room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and shower room.

Stepping out into the garden is the outdoor heated swimming pool surrounded by “sprawling” patio for lounging and entertainment.

The garden also includes manicured lawns, shrubs, trees, and box hedges.

The listing also states: “The property also benefits from a heated sunroom, pump room, laundry room and a selection of basement storerooms for internal plant and a new 70kw grant boiler.

"There are further covered outbuildings for garden equipment.”

The full listing is available on Rightmove at https://shorturl.at/vEJ39