YOU’D never get bored if you lived at this property in Usk – but it's got a hefty price tag. 

This unique house boasts an “exceptionally varied layout” with an abundance of leisure available including an outdoor heated pool, a gym, and a games room.

Based at 1 Parc Close in Llangybi in the Usk Valley, the property is being marketed by Savills and is listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £1,200,000.

South Wales Argus: LobbyThe exterior alone is something a bit different, while the inside of the property offers plenty of space and scenic views.

A main entrance porch takes you into a “welcoming” hall leading to all rooms.

South Wales Argus: HallThe living room, on the first floor, is dual aspect (allowing views in more than one direction) with floor to ceiling windows, plus a central stone clad fireplace and chimney.

South Wales Argus: Living roomThe adjoined snug offers additional living space and boasts a balcony with south-facing views.

South Wales Argus: Snug with balconyYou’d never struggle for storage space in the kitchen which includes a central island, white base and wall cabinets with granite worktops. It also leads to a pantry with stair access to the garden.

South Wales Argus: KitchenThis level also includes three double bedrooms (with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite bathroom), a family shower room, a study, and a water closet.

South Wales Argus: StudyAn additional two bedrooms are based on the ground floor, along with the gym which could be used as another bedroom if required.

South Wales Argus: Gym There’s also a “spacious grand room” which currently serves as a games room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and shower room.

South Wales Argus: Games roomStepping out into the garden is the outdoor heated swimming pool surrounded by “sprawling” patio for lounging and entertainment.

South Wales Argus: Outdoor heated swimming poolThe garden also includes manicured lawns, shrubs, trees, and box hedges.

South Wales Argus: Manicured lawns The listing also states: “The property also benefits from a heated sunroom, pump room, laundry room and a selection of basement storerooms for internal plant and a new 70kw grant boiler.

"There are further covered outbuildings for garden equipment.”

South Wales Argus: Summer houseThe full listing is available on Rightmove at https://shorturl.at/vEJ39