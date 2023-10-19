The annex, in the garden of a house on Newtown Road in Penperlleni, between Pontypool and Abergavenny, was built in 2012 as accommodation for an elderly relative.

But applicant Gary Duggan applied to Monmouthshire County Council for change of use permission so he could use the building, he described as a “granny annex”, as a holiday let and “ancillary annexe accommodation”.

No other alterations to the building or surrounding area were proposed and Mr Duggan included photographs of the paved driveway, that is big enough for three cars, to show off-street parking is provided. Only one parking space is required for the annex.

A report by council planning officer Helen Etherington said the building is set at the back of the existing garden and is of a height which is not considered to be overbearing on neighbours.

Her report also said noise is unlikely to be a problem: “The noise generated by the use of the building as a holiday let should be less than an annexe as it will not be occupied full time. Also given the size of the building large parties could not be accommodated.”

Penperlleni was also described as well placed to support sustainable tourism as it is “within easy reach” of Abergavenny and Usk and has bus links to Abergavenny, Pontypool, Hereford and Newport via the number 23 bus which runs along the A4042.