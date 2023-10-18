The westbound carriageway of the motorway will be closed between junction 25A and junction 26 at Malpas due to maintenance work on the River Usk bridge.

The closure will be in place from 8pm on Saturday, October 21, until 1pm the following day, Sunday, October 22.

Traffic Wales is advising motorists to leave the M4 at junction 24 at the Coldra Interchange, rejoining at junction 28 at Tredegar Park.

They will also be able to join the M4 at junctions 26 and 27 during this weekend's closure.

The eastbound slip road at junction 26 was due to close last weekend between Friday, October 13 and Monday, October 16, but this was postponed.

Essential works were postponed due to concerns roadworks could impact people travelling to the Newport Food Festival and the Cardiff City Stadium to see Wales take on Croatia.

The slip road is now planned to close from 7am until 6pm on Saturday, October 21.

Closures of the slip road will also be in place on these days:

Westbound from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday, October 22;

Westbound from 8pm on Monday, October 23, until 5am on Tuesday, October 24;

Eastbound from 8pm on Tuesday, October 24, until 5am on Wednesday, October 25;

Westbound from 8pm on Wednesday, October 25, until 5am on Thursday, October 26.

Diversions will be in place between junction 26 at Malpas and junction 27 at Highcross when the westbound slip road is closed, and between junction 26 and junction 24 at the Coldra when the eastern slip road is closed.