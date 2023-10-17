The shop, at 16 Elliot Street, may instead become a cafe and “hot food takeaway” if Caerphilly council approves an application for change-of-use planning permission.

If that plan gets the green light, the takeaway could create up to three jobs, and be open from midday to 11pm, seven days a week.

No restaurant seating is included in the proposal, according to planning documents.

The takeaway would sit opposite the former Cwmsyfiog Ex-Servicemens Club in Queen’s Road, which will now become a shop and upstairs flat after council planners approved that separate application in September 2023.

Back at the post office, and a design statement on behalf of the applicant, Premakanthan Nadarajah, shows the proposed takeaway would also “offer a home delivery service which will reduce the amount of people arriving and departing at the property”.

The current shop is “planning to re-locate within the village”, according to that same document.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0620/COU.