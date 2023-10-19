Michael and June Smith who have been married for 27 years, took over the The Usk Vale Restaurant in Pillmawr Road last week.

With their dogs Elsa and Bonnie, the couple are hoping to make a success of the pub - with a little help from Mrs Smith's 30 years of experience as a chef alongside her husband's technical skills.

The couple are set to reopen the pub in a matter of weeks.

Dogs Elsa and Bonnie are helping getting the pub ready to open (Image: Michael Smith)

Mr Smith, 49, said: “We took over the pub last week. We signed the paperwork on Tuesday, October 10, and hope to be open ideally within two-to-four weeks, but have planned for six weeks, as there is quite a lot here that needs doing.

“We won’t be making any huge changes just yet, other than deep cleaning, bringing in new catering equipment, giving the whole place some TLC, and changing the décor."

Mrs Smith, 48, first began working as a chef 30 years ago at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran, before going to work in the contract catering industry with Compass Group UK.

The Usk Vale Restaurant's gorgeous beer garden (Image: Michael Smith)

Mr Smith is also integrating the venue with his other business.

“I recently opened a new mobile phone and computer repair shop on Russell Drive called Microsmith Electronics, which will slowly be turned into a cybercafé, where you can have a device repaired and grab a snack or have a coffee," he said.

The Usk Vale Restaurant is getting ready to open in a matter of weeks (Image: Michael Smith)

“When we are open at the The Usk Vale Restaurant, you will be able to drop your device off at the shop, grab a 10 per cent off voucher and head over to the restaurant for a bite to eat while your device is repaired.

“There will also be a workshop setup at the The Usk Vale Restaurant, so you can have your device repaired there.”

The couple who met aged 13 and 15 hope to introduce a variety of exciting new additions to the pub such as interactive walls and a gaming area.

Owners Michael and June Smith have been married for an amazing 27 years (Image: Michael Smith)

Mr Smith said: “We have a function room, I hope to bring fresh new ideas for it with a new online booking system that allows you to book the room, add extras like buffets, chair coverings, entertainment for the more traditional function room booking.

“We also want to introduce new ideas such as interactive walls to change the mood of the room with a flick of a switch, gaming parties for kids, or your bigger kids. You can bring a games console, computer or use one of ours and enjoy a host of games on the big screens.

“Wedding parties can now have an area to keep the kids busy in the gaming room, but you might lose the groom for a few hours in there too. The size of this room lends itself to numerous activities, including a cinema where we can host film nights.”