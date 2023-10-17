It comes after Corrie had to previously move episodes in recent weeks due to the likes of the National Television Awards (NTAs) and the Rugby World Cup.

This week, the Rugby World Cup means the soap will not be airing on one particular day and instead will be shown earlier in the week.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter on October 16, the official Coronation Street account said: “Slight schedule change this week everyone! See you tonight at 8pm on @ITV & @ITVX #Corrie”

Next Week: Tensions run high for Daisy, Michael is taken away by the police and Aadi tries his best with Courtney.



Read more here: https://t.co/n5jM1DUbL7#Corrie pic.twitter.com/8UD7wT9SdH — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 16, 2023

The tweet included a picture of the schedule change confirming when the programme will air this week.

When is Coronation Street on TV this week?





Corrie aired on ITV1 from 8pm-9pm last night (October 16).

However, it will be on again tonight (October 17) from 8pm-9pm.

Fans will also be able to watch the show tomorrow (October 18) from 8pm-9pm, meaning it will be on three days in a row.

There will be no Coronation Street episode on ITV on Friday (October 20).

Coronation Street viewers not happy with another schedule change

Reacting to the news, one account on X said: “Why can’t sports go on another ITV channel. Stop messing our soaps about. @ITV”

“Bloomin sport,” replied another.

Someone else who isn’t impressed about the schedule shake-up added: “Not Again,” along with the eye roll emoji and a sad face.

“Stick the sport on ITV2,” suggested a user.

A disappointed viewer shared their thoughts, tweeting: “Oh not again!!! Surely the bl***y rugby is finished by now. Another rubbish Fri night TV. We don't all have Netflix etc.”

“Bl***y rugby...I'll be glad when it finishes. Friday's are horrible without Corrie,” agreed this fan.

Posting alongside an angry face emoji, an account said: “You could always put the Rugby on ITV2. You do have 4 channels right? So why interfere with Corrie?”

Contrastingly, one person wrote: “I prefer it being on 3 days in a row.”